Three Arrested In Relation To Hamilton Robberies

Hamilton Police investigating three aggravated robberies of dairies have executed multiple search warrants resulting in the arrest of three people.

The robberies started in the Hamilton area in February with the last one being committed on 30 March.

All three people, two youths and a 21-year-old woman, are due to appear in court today and will be facing multiple charges.

Police acknowledges that the current environment is a stressful one for many in our community.

While Police patrols offer community reassurance and crime prevention, we still need members of our community to be alert and let us know what's going on.

Police would like to thank members of the community for the information provided in regards to this investigation which helped with these apprehensions.

If you see a crime being committed or anything suspicious, please call Police on 111 immediately.

© Scoop Media

