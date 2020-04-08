Light Nelson Postponed To July 2021

A celebration of creativity, community and the wonder of light

Light Nelson has been postponed to 9-13 July 2021.

With the government ban on all gatherings and events and the uncertainty of how long the issues with COVID-19 will last, the Light Nelson Trust has made the decision to postpone this year’s event.

While the decision to postpone was a necessity, it was still a difficult one to make knowing that it will be a huge disappointment to everyone involved. However, it is clear in these uncertain times that we now need to focus our energy on looking after each other, our families and our community.

We are incredibly grateful to all our sponsors, funders, artists and the community groups who have supported the event so far and appreciate their understanding of the decision to postpone the event.

Light Nelson will return in July 2021 with a fresh new direction and the new name of Te Ramaroa. The name Te Ramaroa reflects the concept of a beacon that honours the past, celebrates the present, and holds a light to a bright and positive future.

Since the event’s inception in 2013, we have seen phenomenal growth in attendance and participation, with the first event attracting 16,000 people and increasing to more than 40,000 people attending in 2018. Managing these large crowds has become increasingly challenging, and one of the planning priorities since 2018 has been to address how the event can be reshaped for the future, to ensure it remains enjoyable for everyone and sustainable to deliver.

In 2021 Te Ramaroa will expand over a wider footprint with a trail of carefully selected installations placed around NMIT, the Nelson CBD, Cathedral Hill and various laneways, as well as at least one major work in the Queens Gardens. The trust is excited about this new direction for Te Ramaroa, with the new name and extended precincts creating so many opportunities for transforming our city.

Chairman of the Trust Bronwyn Monopoli said, “Our world is facing extraordinary challenges right now. It was especially difficult postponing our event, knowing that in times of crisis, those opportunities when we can gather and connect as a community are very precious. In our case coming together as a crowd is not an option, and we must support the government’s actions to help slow the spread of the virus and minimise the harm to our community.”

“We know that when we have come through the challenges of 2020, we will once again be able to come together as a community to celebrate the wonder of this region’s creativity and the magic of light.”

To find out more about Te Ramaroa 2021, visit www.teramaroa.nz where you can join the mailing list for regular updates, or check Te Ramaroa on Facebook and Instagram.

