Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Zones Set Up To Keep Patients Safe In Our Hospitals

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB wants the community to be confident that if they require medical attention, they are safe to present at any of the hospitals in Northland. Separate zones have been created to accommodate those presenting with COVID-19 symptoms and those needing other urgent medical care.

On approach to DHB Hospitals patients are screened at the entrance gate to make sure they end up in the safest place for them to be seen.

If a patient presents with symptoms of COVID-19, they will be directed to the newly formed Red Zone for assessment, while all other patients will go to the Green Zone.

Part of the outpatient facility at Whangarei Hospital has been repurposed to create an extra 16-bed Medical Assessment Unit for adults and children who might have COVID-19. There are several single rooms with negative pressure for safe care in the Red Zone in Whangarei and the rural hospitals so that suspected cases of COVID-19 are not put next to other people who might have the virus. A dedicated lift to connect the Red Zone areas of the hospital has also been assigned.

Dargaville Hospital has been split into two zones. The General Ward remains in the Green Zone, and the Red Zone is in another part of the hospital. Please note access to the hospital for after-hours care has changed, so if you are coming for after-hours care, please follow the directions.

Bay of Islands Hospital has turned the new facility into the Red Zone with designated isolation rooms within the new emergency department. If numbers of presentations increase, we will be able to move into the old part of the hospital to continue providing emergency care to patients who present without COVID-19 symptoms.

Kaitaia Hospital has also been split into two areas. A Red Zone for possible or probable COVID-19 cases and a Green Zone area needed to continue with business as usual. The second floor of the hospital, which is the current Day Surgery and Theatre Department, has been designated as the inpatient Red Zone.

Hauora Hokianga Rawene Hospital asks people to phone (09 405 7709) if they are worried or think they need care before coming to the hospital. Staff can assess the kind of care that is needed and make arrangements to see them appropriately. The Community Based Testing Centre is accessed via Honey Street and is open Monday to Friday from 10 am until 2 pm.

Urgent outpatient care across the region is now provided via telephone and video links freeing up the facility space for other uses and keeping our community safe in their bubbles.

In line with the Government’s directive, Northland DHB has adopted a no visitor policy with only a few exceptions. Only one well person is permitted to visit who is supporting a terminally ill patient through the end of life care, a child or pregnant women.

In some cases, exceptions to this policy will be made on essential and compassionate grounds. A lead clinician will make the decision, and the visitor will undergo screening before they enter to ensure they are well, have clean hands, and are using appropriate personal protective equipment.

The DHB and Māori Health Providers have also now moved to a seven-day Community Based Testing schedule with all locations offering weekend testing. For more information about the Community Based Testing Centres, go to our website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 