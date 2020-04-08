Information Sought Following Spitting Incident In Rangiora

Canterbury Police are seeking help from the public to identify two young people that were in the Dudley Park area, near Church Street, Rangiora this afternoon around 3.20pm.

The two males, aged around 14 years, were Caucasian and riding BMX bikes. One of the males had long brown hair and was wearing grey clothing and a black cap.

When the pair were being spoken to by Police one of the males stated that he had COVID-19 and then spat in the face of the officer.

As a result of this assault the officer will no longer be able to perform his duties within the community and will be in self-isolation for 14 days from his family.

Such behaviour is extremely concerning and dangerous.

Police staff should not be targeted in such a way and we need to ensure the community is safe from such behaviour.

If you saw the incident or have information that may help to identify the two males please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200408/4898.

Alternatively you can share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

