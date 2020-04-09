Police Investigating Assault In Orewa

To be attributed to Inspector Mark Fergus, Area Commander, Waitemata North Police

Police are appealing for information from the Orewa community after a woman in her 60’s was assaulted while out walking, last Sunday night.

At around 9.15pm on Sunday 5 April, the victim was walking along Puriri Avenue.

She had just turned left into Puriri Avenue from Hibiscus Coast Highway.

As she walked down Puriri Avenue in the direction of the Kensington Park subdivision, she suddenly noticed a man behind her.

She quickened her pace and continued walking but the man continued to follow her, for at least 350 metres.

At the corner of Parkside Drive and Puriri Boulevard, the victim was assaulted on a grass park area.

The woman managed to push the offender away and fled, running down Parkside Drive.

“The victim was uninjured but was understandably shaken. It was a very frightening situation .

This appears to be a random attack on a woman out simply getting some exercise and there is no place for this in our community.

I want to reassure the Orewa community, particularly the many elderly residents of the Kensington Park area, that we are determined to find the person who has done this” says Inspector Mark Fergus.

The offender has been described by the victim as;

-Aged in his early twenties

-Tall and slender with a slim face

-Dark-skinned complexion and possibly of Asian/Indian/Middle Eastern ethnicity

-Short dark hair

-Wearing a dark long-sleeved top

-Long pants

-Sneakers

CCTV footage has been obtained from several areas and is currently being reviewed.

“We would like to hear from anyone else who lives in the area of Puriri Avenue, Centreway Road, West Hoe Road and Elizabeth Street and who has a CCTV camera and hasn’t yet been spoken to by Police”

Anyone who was in the Puriri Avenue area at around 9.15pm on Sunday night is also asked to contact Police.

Residents can also expect to see increased Police patrols of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Beth Bates of the Orewa Police by calling 105.

