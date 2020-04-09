Name Release - Oxford Street, Waimakariri Crash
Thursday, 9 April 2020, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the name of the cyclist killed in a
crash on Oxford Street, Waimakariri last Thursday, April
2.
He was 48-year-old Clinton Hoeben, of
Fernside.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Hoeben’s
family at this time.
The crash remains under
investigation.
