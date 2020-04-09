Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC Issues Glass Recycling Reminder

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

With contamination of glass recycling causing concern, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) would like to remind residents to recycle with care during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While this is a stressful – and often confusing – time for all of us, it’s good to remember that essential services are continuing and glass is still being recycled as usual.

The district has done very well recycling glass since the three-bin kerbside service was launched in July 2019. Our recent kerbside audit of rubbish and recycling showed very low rates of contamination in glass at just 1.2%. This reflects high engagement and faith in recycling, and is a fantastic result off the back of a big community effort that has so far resulted in over 2,000 tonnes of glass being sent to O-I in Auckland for recycling.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said it was important the community kept up its momentum and continued in its effort to help Queenstown Lakes become a zero waste district.

“We acknowledge that getting it right with your bins might not be front of mind at the moment,” Mr Hansby said.

“However, it’s really important that we don’t start bad habits and keep up the great work we’ve seen so far. Put your bins out when you normally would and continue to place mixed recycling in the yellow bin, glass in the blue bin, and rubbish in the red bin.”

Mr Hansby acknowledged that mixed recycling is currently going to landfill. This is because the Frankton Materials Recovery Facility is currently closed to ensure the safety of the staff employed to sort the material by hand; however, this is not the case for glass, which is recycled through a different process that doesn’t put staff at risk.

“We are thrilled with the low levels of contamination shown in the recent kerbside audits and encouraged by our community’s commitment to recycling and waste reduction. Let’s keep it going.”

Queenstown Lakes is the first district in Aotearoa New Zealand to implement a glass wheelie bin system with the intended outcome of bottle-to-bottle recycling via reprocessing at the O-I factory. Glass recycling is extremely sensitive to contamination, so we have to ensure that the standard of our district’s glass is of a high quality.

This is why it’s so important that only clean glass bottles and jars, and nothing else, go into the blue bin.

If your scheduled collection day falls on Good Friday, Friday, 10 April bins will be picked up on Saturday, 11 April. Continue to put your bins out when you normally would.

QLDC is continuing to support waste reduction initiatives during Alert Level 4, including the April Waste Free with Kate workshops which will be delivered online for the first time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 