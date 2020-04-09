Stick To Your Bubble, Not Your Couch – Join Red Cross Virtual Tour

To help Kiwis resist the urge to stick to their couch, while encouraging them to stick to their bubble, New Zealand Red Cross has launched Red Cross Virtual Tour. People who sign up will aim to walk, run, dance or garden their way to 71km - the length of Lake Taupō - while raising funds to support communities affected by COVID-19.

“Already vulnerable groups have become even more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By signing up to this virtual marathon, Kiwis will be helping the work of New Zealand Red Cross that is happening right now,” says Rachael Holderness, Community Fundraising Manager.

All funds raised by participants will support New Zealand Red Cross’ essential services - Meals on Wheels and Migration Programmes – as well as our COVID-19 emergency response work alongside the Ministry of Health and local Civil Defence groups. These essential services are continuing throughout Alert Level 4, and we are ensuring that our staff and volunteers are safe and following all Ministry of Health guidelines.

Your fundraising efforts will allow New Zealand Red Cross to continue to:

· Support former refugee communities. New Zealand Red Cross is supporting former refugees across Aotearoa during this crisis, including by providing information, checking in regularly, translating Ministry of Health messages, and ensuring families have everything they need to get through the lockdown.

· Deliver Meals on Wheels. We are delivering more than 11,000 meals every week to people who are unable to prepare food or reach the supermarket regularly.

· Respond on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. Across Aotearoa over 190 disaster response volunteers are at work in their community including staffing community-based assessment centres, delivering food or medical supplies and much more.

“This virtual event is a fun and challenging way for you to keep fit and healthy while following the government's restrictions. You can walk, run, or even garden towards the 71km goal, and as you embark on your virtual tour, you will be rewarded with stunning views of Lake Taupō,” Rachael Holderness says.

New Zealand Red Cross wants to see photos of you keeping active in your bubble and getting in your steps. Post a photo with the hashtag #RedCrossVirtualTour to be in to win prizes.

Please join now, make a minimum donation of $25 to register and enjoy the virtual tour of an iconic Kiwi landscape. You can sign up here - https://www.myvirtualmission.com/missions/46147/red-cross-virtual-tour-lake-taupo

