High Number Of Southern Motorists Stopped With Vast Majority Complying

Southern District were pleased with the response and compliance of motorists at checkpoints across the district today.

There have been 10 checkpoints across Southern District today and in general compliance was good with only a handful or motorists turned around.

Hundreds of vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints with most of those on the road either being essential workers or travelling to the supermarket.

Checkpoints will continue over the weekend and the message is clear stay home and save lives, now is not the time for non-essential travel.

It’s simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19, and puts lives at risk.

Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.

Police’s first step will be to educate, but if people continue to break the rules, Police will use their discretion to warn people, or if necessary, they could be arrested.

© Scoop Media

