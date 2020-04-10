Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Avance Clinical Designated Essential Service As Strong Demand Continues Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Friday, 10 April 2020, 7:24 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Leading Australian CRO Avance Clinical said there was still strong demand from Asian and US sponsors, and commended Australian sites that had risen to the challenge to deliver for Avance Clinical clients during this difficult time.

Avance Clinical is a medium-sized full-service CRO known for its nimble and collaborative approach, with more than 20-years of experience in managing early phase trials.

Avance Clinical's Chief Strategist Ben Edwards said a key factor in sponsor demand is the speed and attractive cost of running trials in Australia. In particular, they include:

- The Australian Government financial rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial spend
- No IND required for clinical trials and streamlined regulatory processes
- Advanced medical, research and scientific community, leading investigators and KOLs, and modern medical facilities

Watch video - how Avance works here https://www.avancecro.com/

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen, who has a background in pure research, said sponsors saw the value of running studies in Australia.

"In addition, Australia is not as hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis which has meant we can work with sites to deliver studies that might otherwise be put on hold, costing time and money and causing crippling delays to drug pipelines," said Ms Lungershausen.

"We are pleased to be the Australian CRO of choice for international sponsors," she said.

"Australia's reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials."

For more information about the benefits of running your next study in Australia contact us: https://www.avancecro.com/contact-us/

