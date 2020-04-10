Coronavirus: A Muslim Prospective

Peace and Blessings upon everyone

We all are going through a very rough time in history. Things are not going well, we need to take responsibility as a Muslim. Natural disasters are a test for believers and it can be only lifted by asking our Lord (Allah), for forgiveness and Repentance.

As a Muslim during this time, we should feel the pain of this situation, especially when the house of Allah are closed. We need to realise that our Lord is in control of all this situation, this is his will closing down of these mosques is only can be with the will of Allah SWT, as the mosques are the House of Allah.

Where ever disobedience of our lord and injustices occurs calamity occurs as well it does not mean that calamity will occur only in the place where disobedience and injustices occurs it will occur even in the places where there was silence....when injustices were going on this earth and People were quite and closed their eyes.

Those injustices could be in shape of human rights violations, it could be injustices with the women or children's on the people where they were poor and powerless

Only way to get out from this is to Ask for forgiveness / repentance / repentance/ repentance from Allah Swt.

Do an accountability check on our self.

What we are not doing right?

What we could have done better?

Are we being fair with this world?

Are we being fair with the people around us?

Are we been fair with the environment around us?

Are we being fair with our Faith?

Are we been fair with the people, we were in control of?

Are we been fair with our family?

There is also corruption on this earth. Unfairness with the people and country and the lord and those been best with us and they have given us the shelter and refugee.

Realise it, realise it, realise it

Ask for forgiveness

While the mosque is closed, make your home as a mosque and prayer place. Make your home as Madressa, learning place for every one. Make your self humble. Make use of what you can do right now, before its too late.

Salam (Peace)

Writers details: Tahir Nawaz is a senior analyst of Muslim affairs based in Wellington, New Zealand. He has been involved in community service as the President of the International Muslim Associations of New Zealand (IMAN). Tahir is also an adjunct fellow at Victoria University of Wellington.

© Scoop Media

