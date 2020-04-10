Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coronavirus: A Muslim Prospective

Friday, 10 April 2020, 7:35 am
Press Release: Tahir Nawaz

Peace and Blessings upon everyone

We all are going through a very rough time in history. Things are not going well, we need to take responsibility as a Muslim. Natural disasters are a test for believers and it can be only lifted by asking our Lord (Allah), for forgiveness and Repentance.

As a Muslim during this time, we should feel the pain of this situation, especially when the house of Allah are closed. We need to realise that our Lord is in control of all this situation, this is his will closing down of these mosques is only can be with the will of Allah SWT, as the mosques are the House of Allah.

Where ever disobedience of our lord and injustices occurs calamity occurs as well it does not mean that calamity will occur only in the place where disobedience and injustices occurs it will occur even in the places where there was silence....when injustices were going on this earth and People were quite and closed their eyes.

Those injustices could be in shape of human rights violations, it could be injustices with the women or children's on the people where they were poor and powerless

Only way to get out from this is to Ask for forgiveness / repentance / repentance/ repentance from Allah Swt.

Do an accountability check on our self.
What we are not doing right?
What we could have done better?
Are we being fair with this world?
Are we being fair with the people around us?
Are we been fair with the environment around us?
Are we being fair with our Faith?
Are we been fair with the people, we were in control of?
Are we been fair with our family?

There is also corruption on this earth. Unfairness with the people and country and the lord and those been best with us and they have given us the shelter and refugee.

Realise it, realise it, realise it
Ask for forgiveness

While the mosque is closed, make your home as a mosque and prayer place. Make your home as Madressa, learning place for every one. Make your self humble. Make use of what you can do right now, before its too late.

Salam (Peace)

Writers details: Tahir Nawaz is a senior analyst of Muslim affairs based in Wellington, New Zealand. He has been involved in community service as the President of the International Muslim Associations of New Zealand (IMAN). Tahir is also an adjunct fellow at Victoria University of Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tahir Nawaz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 