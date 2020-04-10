Best Lawyers Names Top Lawyers In New Zealand

Best Lawyers™, the oldest and most respected guide to the legal profession, announced the 12th Edition of The Best Lawyers in New Zealand on 9 April 2020.

Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in New Zealand were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 43 practice areas. In addition, we are pleased to recognize the 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" recipients. "Lawyer of the Year" honorees receive this award based on their extremely high overall feedback within specic practice areas and metropolitan regions.

“Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide,” says Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer.

The process begins when lawyers are nominated for consideration. They are divided by geographic region and practice area, and are evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo an additional verication process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be included in Best Lawyers.

Search The Best Lawyers in New Zealand results by lawyer name, rm, region, and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

