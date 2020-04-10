Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Your Safety Still Comes First – Police Message To People Facing Family Harm

Friday, 10 April 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

At a time when we’re calling on all New Zealanders to be kind, Police is starting to see an increase in family harm incidents.

“And we know there could be more that aren’t being reported,” says Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables.

Police is urging anyone with concerns or information about family harm in their community to get in touch as soon as they can, as level 4 restrictions bring new pressures to whānau and home environments.

“We want everybody to know Police will continue to prioritise family harm incidents and we will come when you call.

Everybody deserves to be safe, and feel safe.

“We realise this is a hard time for some families and we want them to know Police are there for them.

We know that for some people, home right now may be an uncomfortable or scary place.

“It may also be harder for some people to contact Police or other agencies as they may not have easy access to a phone.

“Let me be clear, if you are in immediate danger and you cannot call us on 111, leave your house and get out of harm’s way.

Your safety comes first.

Get to a safe distance and then ask a neighbour, or a passer-by (at a 2 metre distance) to call 111 for you.

“We also urge neighbours and friends to contact Police if they have concerns.

If you think something’s not right, it probably isn’t.

“It’s okay to call Police if you’re worried about someone as they may not be able to speak up for themselves.

It’s everybody’s responsibility to help keep each other safe right now through this challenging time.

You could be saving a life.

“We know there are also people out there who don’t want to harm their loved ones but who are facing an internal struggle.

To them I say: please stay strong, please walk away and take a moment so you don’t do something you’ll regret to someone you love.

“You can reach out to us, or you can contact one of many support services listed on the Covid-19 website.

They are there to support every member of your family and whānau.”

Police’s Integrated Safety Response, Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, and Family Violence Inter Agency Responses are continually assessing risk and linking victims, perpetrators, families, and whānau to support services.

“Our partners are a crucial part of supporting our communities and ensuring people get the help they need.

“As part of the response in the Covid-19 environment Police is part of a family harm and sexual violence pandemic working group, which is ensuring the right groups are connected and working together on monitoring and response.”

Police has worked closely with Ministry of Social Development to ensure there is temporary accommodation for people under Police Safety Orders.

And Police, the Joint Venture Business Unit, and MSD have also worked together to ensure 0800 Hey Bro (a number for men who feel they’re going to harm a loved one) has been able to operate nationally during COVID-19.

“We know being around the same people 24/7 can be a challenge, and we know for some people this may make them fearful, at risk, or on the edge of doing harm.

So if you feel fearful or threatened, please reach out.

Police is there 24/7.

ENDS

A list of support services is below:

211 Helpline (0800 211 211) – for help finding, and direct transfer to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

Victim Support – call 0800 842 846.

24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

Elder Abuse Helpline – call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK) - a 24-hour service answered by registered nurses who can connect to local elder abuse specialist providers.

Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline.

Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre.

Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344.

Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276).

24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.

Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service).

Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief.

Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 