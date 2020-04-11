Fleeing Driver Incident, Counties Manukau

Please attribute to Inspector Daniel Meade, Counties Manukau Police:

Three people including a Police officer have been seriously injured following a fleeing driver incident in Manurewa last night.

Shortly after 11pm Police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Gainsborough Street, Manuwera.

The vehicle fled from police before a pursuit could be initiated, Police lost sight of the vehicle and continued in the direction they had seen it travelling in.

The fleeing vehicle continued through a T-intersection at speed directly into the path of another Police vehicle responding to the incident.

The fleeing driver collided with this Police vehicle and both vehicles have been seriously damaged.

The Police officer in the second vehicle has sustained serious injuries, the two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were also seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

