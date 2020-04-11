Easter Starts Well But No Time For Complacency

Mayor Don Cameron said that so far Easter has been quiet around the District with most people following the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 requirements to stay home.

“It was great to hear from the local Police that they have not encountered any major problems,” he said.

“Police have been out in force including manning checkpoints at key locations where they have had to turn a few people around who have been travelling without good reason.

They advise that they will be continuing to be highly visible and checking that anyone out and about is on local essential business only and then going straight home.

The supermarkets which are open today are seeing a steady stream of people with people well behaved and sticking to distancing and other guidelines.

As we are expecting the weather to worsen over the next few days people may want to get out in the sun for a bit of fresh air.

Exercise is to be done in an outdoor place that can be readily accessed from home and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained.

Mayor Cameron said that everyone adhering to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions should take pride that they are contributing to the success of the lockdown.

“Now is not the time to be complacent," he said.

“We all need to maintain our vigilance if we are to move out of Alert Level 4 restrictions as soon as possible.

For the remainder of Easter and until Alert Level 4 ends please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep yourself, your whanau community safe.

The police have all the powers they need to make sure people not following the rules are dealt with.

Please report any breaches online at www.police.govt.nz/105 support,” he said.

