Student Volunteer Army To Expand Into Other Regions With The SupportOf Hyundai New Zealand

The Student Volunteer Army launched a national volunteer response on 1 April in order to support those most in need across Aotearoa during the COVID-19 Lockdown.

The organisation’s services include providing a grocery store delivery system for those aged 65+, those working in healthcare and the medically vulnerable. The willingness to join the Army has been overwhelming, with over 2,000 eligible people registering to volunteer.

Student Volunteer Army Founder, Sam Johnson, says, “We have been astounded with the response to what we are doing, from those willing to join the SVA as volunteers, the individuals in the community that require our service, and also the general public sentiment who recognise the support we are providing for the most vulnerable. This is humanity at its best.”

The Student Volunteer Army are currently operating in Auckland (Central, North Shore, East Auckland), Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch (Kaiapoi, Rangiora and Rolleston) and Dunedin. Due to demand they will shortly be launching in Blenheim, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Hastings, Balclutha, Wanaka, and Invercargill.

As demand increases, this week the Student Volunteer Army welcomed the support of Hyundai New Zealand. They have offered cars to help their volunteers facilitate the delivery of groceries to elderly and medically vulnerable people who cannot leave their home during the COVID-19 lockdown. So far, vehicles have been supplied in Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland this week.

Twenty more are to follow in other regions that the Student Volunteer Army are operating in.

Mr Johnson says, "The support that Hyundai is offering the Student Volunteer Army is hugely appreciated; it's enabling us to support more people in need, who are more geographically-widespread as well as ensuring that having access to a car isn't a barrier to volunteering. We're grateful to the entire Hyundai team for jumping on board so enthusiastically and we look forward to working with them throughout the COVID-19 response."

Hyundai New Zealand was impressed by the Student Volunteer Army’s commitment to support those in need throughout New Zealand. They wanted to do something to help the SVA reach more New Zealanders and make deliveries easier for volunteers.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager, Andy Sinclair, says, “When we first heard about the Student Volunteer Army’s COVID-19 response, we knew we had to support them. As a 100% New Zealand owned and operated business, we are committed to supporting local communities alongside our dealer network, especially during challenging times like these. Because of the national lockdown, many of our vehicles are in storage, idle. It made sense for us to put them to good use with the SVA volunteers.”

As the demand for the SVA’s services extends across the country, we will continue to engage our local dealerships to supply vehicles and support the delivery of groceries across New Zealand.”

To request the Student Volunteer Army Grocery Delivery service, visit https://shop.sva.org.nz/.

For more information, please contact Erin: erin@sva.org.nz / 022.430.8043.

© Scoop Media

