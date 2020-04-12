How Are Your Neigbours Doing?

Statement to be attributed to Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson, Op Covid19: Major Operations Commander:

Police are reminding communities that both our older or vulnerable neighbours need us more than ever as the lockdown continues.

Our older neighbours, or those who live on their own, or are isolated due to physical, general or mental health reasons need to know they have not been forgotten.

While we can’t physically spend time with them, there are ways we can let them know they’re not alone.

If you have the ability to connect with them via telephone, text, email or social media, we urge you to check in with them.

If that’s not possible, it could be something as simple as a wave or thumbs up through the window.

Just remember to observe social-distancing restrictions.

If you have a neighbour you know to be older, unwell or who might generally keep to themselves, then pay attention to their patterns.

· Have you seen them around their property or through a window in the last few days?

· Are they opening their curtains or windows?

· Are they hanging washing out?

· Is the rubbish going out?

· Are lights put on at night and turned off during the day?

· Have they had a food delivery recently?

In these unprecedented times, this is not a case of snooping on your neighbours.

It is about caring for your community and playing our part to ensure that nobody in our neighbourhood or local community falls through the gaps.

If you have any concerns for the wellbeing or safety of your neighbours, please contact Police.

Call us on 111 if you believe it is a matter of urgency or you can reach us on 105 for non-urgent matters.

