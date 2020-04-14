Pacific Health Plus Donates Care Packages To 420 Elderly And Ill Patients In Porirua

Pacific Health Plus (PHP), a Pacific Primary Healthcare service, in Cannons Creek, in partnership with Pasifika Futures, is ensuring its most vulnerable patients get the food and personal items they need during COVID-19 lockdown.

Lee Pearce, Director of Pacific Health Plus explains that many of PHP’s patients are elderly or vulnerable. “They rely on family and friends to help them with things like shopping and cooking and this has been made a lot more difficult now that families have to stay in their own homes.

“It is the elderly and vulnerable that have been the hardest hit by lockdown isolation.

PHP, which services 2234 people, 60% of which are high needs patients in Cannons Creek, has been phoning its patients to find out what their needs are during this challenging time.

“Starting with the oldest and those with chronic health conditions, we are calling our patients and asking them first if they need our help, and then we determine what their needs are.

“By phoning them personally we can make sure that the packages of care are personalised to the family, but importantly it is also an opportunity for us to check in on the patient’s physical and mental health.

The PHP team assembles the packages of care at the health centre and drops it on the doorstep of the recipient following all government safety guidelines.

“Our staff are completely donned in safety gear when they pack and deliver the packages of care. Once we have dropped it on the doorstep we phone the recipient and wait from a distance until they come out and collect it.,” explains Lee.

The feedback from the recipients has been appreciative and sometimes emotional.

“It is a humbling experience to give to the community and see the appreciation. Some people are shocked and too overwhelmed to speak, some cry. It can be very emotional,” says Lee.

As of Monday April 6th the team had sent out packages of care to 44 families consisting of 250 people and work is still underway.

PHP has also been working with Wellington-based, Pasifika artist, Michel Tuffery inform their patient communities in ways which relate to them, about best practice hygiene for keeping safe from the spread of COVID-19. See this article.

PHP is remains open and seeing patients, sourcing medical PPE supplies, doing flu vaccinations, child immunisations and seeing patients using a variety of methods such as staggered appointments, video/phone consultations. PHP is also utilising technology for other services including remote access.

“It is important we keep the basic health of this community as strong as possible to eliminate vulnerabilities to COVID-19,” says Lee.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that our patients and their communities are cared for,” says John Fiso, board chair of Pacific Health Plus. “Pasifika communities in disadvantaged areas are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. We must do what we can to ensure that they are kept healthy, and are sticking to rules around prevention. We are sourcing more flu vaccines and protective gear to ensure we can continue to respond to their health needs as a matter of priority,” says John.

© Scoop Media

