Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific Health Plus Donates Care Packages To 420 Elderly And Ill Patients In Porirua

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 9:03 am
Press Release: Pacific Health Plus

Pacific Health Plus (PHP), a Pacific Primary Healthcare service, in Cannons Creek, in partnership with Pasifika Futures, is ensuring its most vulnerable patients get the food and personal items they need during COVID-19 lockdown.

Lee Pearce, Director of Pacific Health Plus explains that many of PHP’s patients are elderly or vulnerable. “They rely on family and friends to help them with things like shopping and cooking and this has been made a lot more difficult now that families have to stay in their own homes.

“It is the elderly and vulnerable that have been the hardest hit by lockdown isolation.

PHP, which services 2234 people, 60% of which are high needs patients in Cannons Creek, has been phoning its patients to find out what their needs are during this challenging time.

“Starting with the oldest and those with chronic health conditions, we are calling our patients and asking them first if they need our help, and then we determine what their needs are.

“By phoning them personally we can make sure that the packages of care are personalised to the family, but importantly it is also an opportunity for us to check in on the patient’s physical and mental health.

The PHP team assembles the packages of care at the health centre and drops it on the doorstep of the recipient following all government safety guidelines.

“Our staff are completely donned in safety gear when they pack and deliver the packages of care. Once we have dropped it on the doorstep we phone the recipient and wait from a distance until they come out and collect it.,” explains Lee.

The feedback from the recipients has been appreciative and sometimes emotional.

“It is a humbling experience to give to the community and see the appreciation. Some people are shocked and too overwhelmed to speak, some cry. It can be very emotional,” says Lee.

As of Monday April 6th the team had sent out packages of care to 44 families consisting of 250 people and work is still underway.

PHP has also been working with Wellington-based, Pasifika artist, Michel Tuffery inform their patient communities in ways which relate to them, about best practice hygiene for keeping safe from the spread of COVID-19. See this article.

PHP is remains open and seeing patients, sourcing medical PPE supplies, doing flu vaccinations, child immunisations and seeing patients using a variety of methods such as staggered appointments, video/phone consultations. PHP is also utilising technology for other services including remote access.

“It is important we keep the basic health of this community as strong as possible to eliminate vulnerabilities to COVID-19,” says Lee.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that our patients and their communities are cared for,” says John Fiso, board chair of Pacific Health Plus. “Pasifika communities in disadvantaged areas are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. We must do what we can to ensure that they are kept healthy, and are sticking to rules around prevention. We are sourcing more flu vaccines and protective gear to ensure we can continue to respond to their health needs as a matter of priority,” says John.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Health Plus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 