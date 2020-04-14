Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern Bay Pop-Up COVID Assessment Centre Sites And Times Announced

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Pop-Up drive-through COVID assessment clinics are continuing throughout the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Destinations for the one-day clinics during April include Murupara, Waimana, Rūātoki, Waikaremoana and Ruatāhuna with more locations being assessed and planned where possible. The clinics ensure anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can access services without travel barriers.

The dates and times for April are as follows:

Murupara (in partnership with Te Ika Whenua Hauora)

Wed 15 April - Koromiko Street 10am-2pm

Tūhoe (in partnership with Ngai Tūhoe)

Te Waimana: Fri 17 April - Rugby Grounds 10am-2pm

Rūātoki: Wed 22 April - Ohutu Marae 10am-2pm

Waikaremoana: Fri 24 April - Waikaremoana Clubrooms 10am-2pm

Ruatāhuna: Wed 29 April - Te Tii Hub, Ruatāhuna 10am-2pm

The mobile Pop Ups provide a kaupapa Māori mobile service to ensure small and rural communities have accessible COVID-19 assessment; and incorporates wrap around services. The drive-throughs have been set up by Te Puna Ora o Mataatua (TPOOM) and Eastern Bay PHA (EBPHA) with support from Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB), in collaboration with local iwi in each area.

With future clinic times subject to change, in response to the healthcare needs of the community, ongoing dates for all COVID-19 assessment clinic services will be kept up-to-date at www.tpoom.co.nz

The process will assess, test (if needed) and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms while minimising risk of transmission and ensuring wrap around services are also offered. TPOOM is providing Whanau Ora support with resources, information and support ranging from information about hygiene and isolation through to hardship and emotional support.

For the coming week the operating times for the established static sites in the Eastern Bay of Plenty are as follows:

Whakatāne (at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall)

Thursday 16 April Closed

Friday 17 April 9am-12.30pm

Saturday 18 April 10am-4pm

Sunday 19 April Closed

Monday 20 April 9am-12.30pm

Ōpōtiki (at Ōpōtiki Senior Citizens Hall)

Thursday 16 April 10am-2pm

Kawerau (at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre Car Park)

Thursday 16 April 10am-2pm

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

• Cough
• Shortness of Breath
• Sore Throat
• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble. Those who don’t have access to a vehicle, contact the Te Puna Ora Covid-19 support line on 0800 MATAATUA (628 228) and press 9 for their dedicated line.

