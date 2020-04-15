Big Swells Close Roads On Wellington’s South Coast – Please Avoid The Area
Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
A big southerly swell on Wellington’s south coast is
causing large waves to crash onto the road between Breaker
Bay and Owhiro Bay.
Most of the road between Breaker
Bay and Owhiro Bay is now temporarily closed to traffic due
to debris being thrown onto the roadway by the waves. High
tide is expected about 11am.
Motorists and pedestrians
are asked to avoid the South Coast and stay safe at home in
your
bubble.
