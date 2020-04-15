Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific Health Plus Partners With Pasifika Future To Distribute Care Packages To Elderly And Ill

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Pacific Health Plus

Pacific Health Plus (PHP), a Pacific Primary Healthcare service, in Cannons Creek, in partnership with Pasifika Futures, is helping the most vulnerable in the community get the food and personal items they need during COVID-19 lockdown.

Lee Pearce, Director of Pacific Health Plus explains that many in the community are elderly or vulnerable. “They rely on family and friends to help them with things like shopping and cooking and this has been made a lot more difficult now that families have to stay in their own homes.

“It is the elderly and vulnerable that have been the hardest hit by lockdown isolation.

PHP, which services 2234 people, 60% of which are high needs patients in Cannons Creek, has been phoning those in the community to find out what their needs are during this challenging time.

“Starting with the oldest and those with chronic health conditions, we are calling and asking them first if they need our help, and then we determine what their needs are.

“By phoning them personally we can make sure that the packages of care are personalised to the family, but importantly it is also an opportunity for us to check in on the patient’s physical and mental health.

The PHP team assembles the packages of care at the health centre and drops it on the doorstep of the recipient following all government safety guidelines. This is a partnership with Pasifika Futures.

“Our staff are completely donned in safety gear when they pack and deliver the packages of care. Once we have dropped it on the doorstep we phone the recipient and wait from a distance until they come out and collect it.,” explains Lee.

The feedback from the recipients has been appreciative and sometimes emotional.

“It is a humbling experience to give to the community and see the appreciation. Some people are shocked and too overwhelmed to speak, some cry. It can be very emotional,” says Lee.

PHP has also been working with Wellington-based, Pasifika artist, Michel Tuffery inform their patient communities in ways which relate to them, about best practice hygiene for keeping safe from the spread of COVID-19. See this article: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK2004/S00098/php-porirua-teams-up-with-nz-artist-michael-tuffery-to-communicate-covid-19-preventative-measures.htm

PHP is remains open and seeing patients, sourcing medical PPE supplies, doing flu vaccinations, child immunisations and seeing patients using a variety of methods such as staggered appointments, video/phone consultations. PHP is also utilising technology for other services including remote access.

“It is important we keep the basic health of this community as strong as possible to eliminate vulnerabilities to COVID-19,” says Lee.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that our patients and their communities are cared for,” says John Fiso, board chair of Pacific Health Plus. “Pasifika communities in disadvantaged areas are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. We must do what we can to ensure that they are kept healthy, and are sticking to rules around prevention. We are sourcing more flu vaccines and protective gear to ensure we can continue to respond to their health needs as a matter of priority,” says John.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Health Plus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 