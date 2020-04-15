Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protestor Encampment At Ōwairaka / Mt Albert Removed Following COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

An illegal encampment of tents and marquees on the Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mt Albert Maunga has attracted breaches of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown rules and has been removed.

The encampment was set up by a group protesting the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s plans to restore the native vegetation on the Maunga. The unlawful occupation has continued since November last year.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has learned that during the alert level 4 lockdown the ‘Honour the Maunga’ protest group has encouraged its members to maintain an around-the-clock presence at Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mt Albert by working in surveillance shifts. The Authority has received reports of people gathering at the encampment, and reports of people moving parts of the encampment around and erecting new protest signs. 

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority says that all these activities are in clear breach of the level 4 lockdown rules, and the removal was a necessary action to protect the health and safety of Maunga visitors, staff and contractors as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

“As everyone is by now well aware, New Zealand is under a COVID-19 level 4 alert status with clear and strict rules set by the government that all organised public gatherings are cancelled, everyone except those providing essential services should stay at home, people must only make physical contact with those that they live with, and that people can only visit local outdoor spaces for the purpose of exercising alone or with those they live with.”

“The protest group has flaunted those rules by remaining active at the encampment, placing themselves and others at risk. The Authority was forced to take the responsible step of removing the encampment to eliminate the chance of further gatherings and activity not compliant with lockdown rules,” says Majurey.

Majurey adds that while non-essential work and maintenance on the Maunga has been paused during the lockdown, staff are on standby to address urgent matters of public health and safety while adhering to rules on physical distancing. 

All tents, marquees and contents within have been securely stored for return to their owners once changes to the alert level allows that to occur. The Authority has sent a letter to the protest group outlining the action taken.

Removal of the encampment is supported by the New Zealand Police, and is supported by relevant legislation.

Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mt Albert is a recreation reserve under the Reserves Act 1977 and the Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014. Reserves Act 1977 section 44(1) states ‘Except with the consent of the Minister, no person shall use a reserve, or any building, vehicle, boat, caravan, tent, or structure situate thereon, for purposes of permanent or temporary personal accommodation.’ Reserves Act 1977 section 93(1) states ‘Any officer may summarily interfere to prevent any actual or attempted breach of this Act.’

The power to provide Ministerial consent under Reserves Act 1977 section 44 is delegated to the Tūpuna Maunga Authority under the Reserves Act delegations to territorial authorities, and by virtue of section 111 of the Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority did not issue consent for the numerous tents and marquees at Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mt Albert, and no consent was sought by the protestors.

Authority staff will monitor the Maunga for any further signs of lockdown rules being breached.

Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tupuna Maunga Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 