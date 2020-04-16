Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Mission To Support Wellington Night Shelter During Pandemic

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

To ensure continuous and streamlined support of Wellington’s street community during the COVID-19 response, The Wellington City Mission (The Mission) will take over responsibility for the management of the Wellington Night Shelter until the end of June.

The move from Thursday 16 April will see the Night Shelter managed as an extension of The Mission’s delivery of housing support, including recently-opened Te Paapori - an accommodation of 38 self-contained units for the city’s homeless and rough sleepers.

Te Paapori was opened as part of a joint collaboration between The Mission, Wellington City Council, the Ministry of Social Development, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.


The Mission will oversee the care of the 14 residents currently being housed in individual rooms at the Night Shelter on Taranaki Street.

Wellington Night Shelter Chair John Kennedy-Good says Wellington is fortunate to have a number of agencies working together to provide accommodation for our vulnerable residents. These agencies include Kahungunu Whānau Services, Downtown Community Ministry, Wellington City Mission and the Wellington Night Shelter.

“We welcome the support of the City Mission. As well as strengthening the response to providing enough accommodation for everyone who needs it, this temporary move will also give the Night Shelter’s Board time to concentrate on plans to renovate and develop a new service model for the Night Shelter.

“The new model and renovated premises will have a focus on placing people in supported but permanent housing instead of long-term emergency housing. We remain committed to the welfare and safety of those experiencing homelessness and to our Vision to ensure that the experience of homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring.” Says John Kennedy-Good.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the Night Shelter support will sit alongside The Mission’s delivery of transitional housing that is currently being offered at Britannia House – Te Paa (Petone) and Te Paapori (Manners Street).

“We want to provide assurances that there will be as little disruption as possible to those who currently stay at the Night Shelter, and we will continue to work with others to ensure the city’s homeless and rough sleepers still have access to shelter long-term.” Says Murray Edridge.

Wellington City Council will continue to fund the Night Shelter while it is under the management of The Wellington City Mission.

Community Services Manager Jenny Rains says providing ongoing coordinated COVID-19 support and providing the opportunity for the Night Shelter to plan for their renovation and new service model is a ““win-win situation”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 