Wellington City Mission To Support Wellington Night Shelter During Pandemic

To ensure continuous and streamlined support of Wellington’s street community during the COVID-19 response, The Wellington City Mission (The Mission) will take over responsibility for the management of the Wellington Night Shelter until the end of June.

The move from Thursday 16 April will see the Night Shelter managed as an extension of The Mission’s delivery of housing support, including recently-opened Te Paapori - an accommodation of 38 self-contained units for the city’s homeless and rough sleepers.

Te Paapori was opened as part of a joint collaboration between The Mission, Wellington City Council, the Ministry of Social Development, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.



The Mission will oversee the care of the 14 residents currently being housed in individual rooms at the Night Shelter on Taranaki Street.

Wellington Night Shelter Chair John Kennedy-Good says Wellington is fortunate to have a number of agencies working together to provide accommodation for our vulnerable residents. These agencies include Kahungunu Whānau Services, Downtown Community Ministry, Wellington City Mission and the Wellington Night Shelter.

“We welcome the support of the City Mission. As well as strengthening the response to providing enough accommodation for everyone who needs it, this temporary move will also give the Night Shelter’s Board time to concentrate on plans to renovate and develop a new service model for the Night Shelter.

“The new model and renovated premises will have a focus on placing people in supported but permanent housing instead of long-term emergency housing. We remain committed to the welfare and safety of those experiencing homelessness and to our Vision to ensure that the experience of homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring.” Says John Kennedy-Good.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the Night Shelter support will sit alongside The Mission’s delivery of transitional housing that is currently being offered at Britannia House – Te Paa (Petone) and Te Paapori (Manners Street).

“We want to provide assurances that there will be as little disruption as possible to those who currently stay at the Night Shelter, and we will continue to work with others to ensure the city’s homeless and rough sleepers still have access to shelter long-term.” Says Murray Edridge.

Wellington City Council will continue to fund the Night Shelter while it is under the management of The Wellington City Mission.

Community Services Manager Jenny Rains says providing ongoing coordinated COVID-19 support and providing the opportunity for the Night Shelter to plan for their renovation and new service model is a ““win-win situation”.

