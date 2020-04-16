Investigation After Police Vehicles Damaged
Thursday, 16 April 2020, 1:32 pm
An investigation is underway after two objects were lit
and thrown into the yard at Palmerston North Police Station
overnight.
The impact caused very minor damage to two
vehicles.
This will not affect resourcing or
deployment in the area.
The investigation team is
reviewing CCTV footage and Police ask anyone with
information about this incident to call 105 or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
