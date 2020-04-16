COVID-19 Alert Level Clarity Welcome - But We’re Not There Yet

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan welcomes this afternoon’s announcement on what life will look like under reduced COVID-19 alert levels but reminds Kāpiti that we have a long way to go in our fight against the virus and now is not the time to become complacent.

“Today’s guidance gives our businesses, workers and schools clarity about what our lives will look like over the coming months but, until the Government makes the call to say otherwise, we are in Alert Level 4 and we can’t afford to slip up on the rules,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“I’m hearing every day from people in our community about the extraordinary sacrifices they are making, at significant personal expense, to stay at home and save lives. I am humbled by what our people have done, and are continuing to do to protect their loved ones, their neighbours and the way of life we value so much.

“If we take our foot off the pedal and coast along on our early successes, we risk making all those sacrifices for nothing. We can’t have that.

“It’s hard now. It will get harder. But we must buckle down and see this through. Stay home to save lives. It remains the most effective way to break the chain of transmission.”

Kāpiti Coast residents that don’t have a local support network and are struggling to get essentials like food and medication because of COVID-19 can call the Council welfare support number on 0800 486 486. The helpline is staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.

To learn about support available through Government agencies as well as detailed guidance on COVID-19 alert levels, go to www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

