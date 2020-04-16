Road Closed Due To Serious Crash - Horohoro - SH30, Horohoro, Rotorua District - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in the Horohoro area, near Rotorua.

The crash occurred on State Highway 30 about 2:45pm.

The motorcyclist has been critically injured and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 30 and Whirinaki Valley Road, and at State Highway 30 and Nicholson Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

