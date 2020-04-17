Road Has Reopened After Earlier Crash - Update, Serious Crash, SH30, Horohoro - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 17 April 2020, 6:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road has now reopened after the earlier serious crash
on SH30 in the Horohoro area.
Police thank motorists
for their patience.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more