Man Arrested After Dog Injured In Kapiti Coast Dirt Bike Incident

Friday, 17 April 2020, 6:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested today in relation to an incident last week in Raumati Beach.

Police received a report on Tuesday 7 April that a couple walking their dog on a pedestrian-only track in the area had been involved in an incident where a dirt bike rider had collided with their dog, causing it to become injured.

The rider then left the scene.

Police investigating the incident today arrested the man at a Paraparaumu address.

He is next due to appear in court on 12 May on a number of driving charges, including driving while suspended.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

