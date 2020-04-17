Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato United On Pitch For Government Funding

Friday, 17 April 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato mayors say local councils and their partners have “turned over every possible stone” in their bid to secure government money to help rebuild the Waikato economy following Covid-19.

Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson, Waipa District Mayor Jim Mylchreest and Hamilton City mayor Paula Southgate each lead high-growth councils which are facing big demand for new infrastructure.

They said efforts to pitch projects to Wellington for co-funding had been exhaustive but the region was united in putting a Waikato-centric case to Wellington.

Sanson, who also Chairs the Waikato Mayoral Forum, said irrespective of size councils around the region wanted the same thing – to create jobs and build infrastructure which would provide long-term public benefit for people in the region.

“This is about people and their families – that’s what we have to focus on,” Sanson said. “It’s not about boundaries. It’s thinking about what we can and should do, together, to get the best possible outcome for the Waikato.”

“Waikato District has put up a number of things for consideration including tourism infrastructure, sports fields and work to support the Hamilton to Auckland passenger service. But we’re also part of much bigger projects that go beyond our district. As a region we’re speaking to Wellington with one voice and I’m really proud of that.”

This week local councils pitched 23 shovel-ready projects to the government plus a further nine packages of work focusing on medium to longer-term opportunities. The shovel-ready proposals, worth $1.5 billion, will be considered over coming weeks before Crown Ministers decide what gets supported. Details of potential funding support are not yet known.

To be considered projects must create jobs, be ready for construction within six months, provide public benefit, modernise the economy and be worth at least $10 million.

Mylchreest said he was “hopeful but realistic” on behalf of his district and the wider region. As part of the collective effort, Waipa had identified potential projects worth about $210 million. They included completion of the Te Awa Cycleway linking Hamilton to Cambridge, community development projects and support to upgrade and expand water treatment plants and water infrastructure. Waipa was also seeking government support for Te Ara Wai, the new museum to be located in Te Awamutu.

“All councils want to work with central Government to help lift us out of the recession that is undoubtedly coming. The fact is, Councils can’t do it alone because our ratepayers just couldn’t fund it,” he said.

“But nothing is in the bag and nor have we made any promises on behalf of our communities. But we have done everything we possibly can to make sure projects meet the criteria, have a sound rationale and so will be right up there for consideration.”

The region has also submitted a suite of urban growth programme initiatives to central government. Most represent medium to long-term opportunities within the Hamilton to Auckland corridor or are part of an emerging Hamilton-Waikato metro spatial plan being developed alongside Iwi, Auckland Council and Government ministries.

This work was well underway before Covid-19 hit and Southgate said the region’s long-term planning framework was already well recognised in Wellington.

“Ministers and their officials know that a strong Hamilton means a strong region and a strong region means a strong New Zealand,” she said.

“There’s been some very good work done for a long period of time, so the three high-growth councils in particular are ready for the challenges ahead. We’ve been ambitious in what we’ve proposed, but the rationale is very sound. I’m hopeful that as a region and a city we will be successful; now it’s up to Wellington.”

Details of all shovel-ready projects submitted to the Government for consideration can be found at www.hcc.govt.nz/recovery10

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Level 3 Restrictions Announced


Alert Level 3 will see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders’ movements retained, but will permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way that will allow the economic recovery to begin, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“There are promising signs our go hard and go early elimination strategy is working and the lockdown is breaking the chain of community transmission. Any move to Level 3 cannot put those gains at risk,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 