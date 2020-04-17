Southern Motorway Overnight Closure For Essential Maintenance

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Papakura and Drury will be closed on Monday, 20 April, from 10pm until 5am for essential maintenance.

The BP Service Station Papakura will also be closed. The Papakura southbound on-ramp will be closed from 10pm until 5am. There will be a signposted detour in place, says Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

During the Level 4 lockdown, Waka Kotahi is only carrying out essential maintenance work necessary to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

Drivers planning to travel south on SH1 are advised to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service stations in Bombay.

During the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, people should only be travelling to access or deliver essential services.

