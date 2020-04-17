Ruapehu Covid Case Recovery Good News But Extreme Caution Still Needed

Mayor Don Cameron said that the announcement by the Whanganui District Health Board that Ruapehu's COVID-19 cases have all recovered was great news.

"The five cases in two separate bubbles in Ruapehu were both related to overseas travel and are now subject to the Alert Level 4 restrictions as per the rest of the community.

Three of the cases have now left the region," he said.

"The Whanganui District Health Board who managed the cases said that their compliance with isolation requirements was excellent.

I would like to thank the Health Board and their staff who did a fantastic job of looking after the people involved and keeping the community safe.”

Mayor Cameron said that people should not see the success with these cases as a signal that COVID-19 that they can relax their guard.

“Although there is no evidence of community transmission in Ruapehu everyone should be behaving like there is,” he said.

“People should still be staying at home within their bubble and only travelling locally on essential business.

No one wants to see the sacrifices and gains we have all collectively made waisted by dropping our guard.

If you are aware of people breaking the restrictions please make use of the Police online form at www.police.govt.nz/105support to report this,” he said.

