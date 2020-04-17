Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No New COVID-19 Cases In Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 17 April 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Parents/caregivers urged to keep immunisations up-to-date

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay remain at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said of the 41 cases, 18 had since recovered.

To date 2625 people have been swabbed for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay.

Dr Jones said community protection remained paramount and testing of anyone showing symptoms was required. People can contact their GP or phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for free to be assessed for testing.

Essential workers should also be reassured they are eligible for essential worker leave support through Work and Income New Zealand if needing to stay home because of COVID, he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Meanwhile, Dr Jones said it was important to remind parents of children, particularly those aged under 2 years, to make sure they received their immunisations on time.

Childhood vaccines on the National Immunisation Schedule are free to all children in New Zealand from the age of six weeks.

“If you have a child who is due an immunisation, please do not delay this and contact your GP to discuss your child being immunised.

“Immunisations given on time provide the best protection against serious disease, like Measles and Whooping Cough,” he said.

More information about the immunisation schedule could be found on the Ministry of Health’s website at www.health.govt.nz/immunisation. People can also call the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) on 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863).

