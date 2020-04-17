Wave Damage Repairs On Wellington’s South Coast – Please Don’t Go Sightseeing

Repairs in Owhiro Bay on Wellington’s south coast are continuing following damage caused by big waves on Wednesday.

· Motorists and pedestrians are asked to stay away from the area to allow City Council contractors and residents to continue the clean-up and carry out repairs.

· While the road between Island Bay and Owhiro Bay is reopening this afternoon to through traffic, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to stay away from the area.

· This is in line with Covid-19 lockdown rules but also to allow local residents to carry out repairs safely.

· Owhiro Bay Parade, from the Happy Valley Road intersection to the Paiwhero/Red Rocks car park is also closed except to local residents due to the need to repair wave damage.

· The City Council and contractors still have some major clean-up work and repair work to carry out on car parks, boat ramps, grassed areas and footpaths in the area.

· The road from Breaker Bay to Moa Point is now also open but may be down to one lane in some areas to allow the cleanup to continue over the next few days.

