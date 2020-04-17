Hastings Heroes Revealed

There has been a huge response to Hastings District Council’s call to nominate outstanding Hastings Heroes.

The campaign was launched last Thursday to celebrate community members going the extra mile to help their family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues during Level 4 restrictions, while making sure they stick to the physical distancing rules that are keeping us all safe.

Council has received dozens of phone calls and emails from people wanting to nominate a Hastings Hero.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the campaign started as a simple way to recognise people going above and beyond to help others; and the response has been fantastic.

“Despite everything going on right now, people in Hastings are really keeping the community spirit alive in their own unique ways, which is amazing to see.

“We have musicians bringing people together with free virtual concerts, neighbours turning their fences into street art for local families to enjoy, artists creating beautiful pieces of art in their neighbourhoods and people doing food deliveries and calling others every day to check on them.

“We know there are even more great Hastings Heroes out there and we want to know who these people are.

“Tell us about their heroic deeds and we will ensure they are recognised and celebrated at a special event.”

Send nominations to hastingsheroes@hdc.govt.nz or call Hastings District Councillors Malcolm Dixon on 0272031011 or Damon Harvey on 0212886772.

Heroes of the Week:

Krissy Eckhold and Luke Shadbolt

Krissy and Luke have received the most nominations as Hastings Heroes.

They have been going above and beyond for the people of Waimārama – a small coastal township. The pair own the Waimarama store and have been doing their best every day to help their community.

The couple have doing housing security checks, communicating with everyone, organising lawn mowing and rubbish collections, as well as collecting groceries from town and delivering to the locals.

They have been collecting vegetable boxes from Epicurean, meat packs, Takitimu Seafoods and Bostocks chicken. They also collect daily essentials that have been requested from the community and either deliver them for free or hold them at the store for pick up.

Krissy and Luke spend most of the day wiping down everything and are always wearing gloves. Luke is regularly going to town to restock the shelves to keep everyone happy.

They have organised a social distancing community/beach clean up to help the environment so people can get some fresh air and practise social distancing with a purpose. Krissy and Luke are just your typical all-round good sorts, who always leave a smile on your face and are always willing to help.

Warren Acraman

Warren Acraman is a pastor at Hastings Church.

He has been nominated as a Hastings Hero because of his pivotal role in helping to get homeless people off the streets of Hastings and into safe accommodation during the Level 4 restrictions.

In the space of just four days, Warren has helped house 10 homeless people in Hastings. He has a plan to help another 10 people off the streets and into safe accommodation. Warren is also providing them with ongoing pastoral care during this challenging time and is visiting them every day to check on them.

Warren already has a close relationship with this community through his work at the church, which was providing meals for the homeless prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

You can see more details about this week’s Hastings Heroes at

www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings-heroes

