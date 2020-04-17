Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Heroes Revealed

Friday, 17 April 2020, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

There has been a huge response to Hastings District Council’s call to nominate outstanding Hastings Heroes.

The campaign was launched last Thursday to celebrate community members going the extra mile to help their family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues during Level 4 restrictions, while making sure they stick to the physical distancing rules that are keeping us all safe.

Council has received dozens of phone calls and emails from people wanting to nominate a Hastings Hero.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the campaign started as a simple way to recognise people going above and beyond to help others; and the response has been fantastic.

“Despite everything going on right now, people in Hastings are really keeping the community spirit alive in their own unique ways, which is amazing to see.

“We have musicians bringing people together with free virtual concerts, neighbours turning their fences into street art for local families to enjoy, artists creating beautiful pieces of art in their neighbourhoods and people doing food deliveries and calling others every day to check on them.

“We know there are even more great Hastings Heroes out there and we want to know who these people are.

“Tell us about their heroic deeds and we will ensure they are recognised and celebrated at a special event.”

Send nominations to hastingsheroes@hdc.govt.nz or call Hastings District Councillors Malcolm Dixon on 0272031011 or Damon Harvey on 0212886772.

Heroes of the Week:

Krissy Eckhold and Luke Shadbolt

Krissy and Luke have received the most nominations as Hastings Heroes.

They have been going above and beyond for the people of Waimārama – a small coastal township. The pair own the Waimarama store and have been doing their best every day to help their community.

The couple have doing housing security checks, communicating with everyone, organising lawn mowing and rubbish collections, as well as collecting groceries from town and delivering to the locals.

They have been collecting vegetable boxes from Epicurean, meat packs, Takitimu Seafoods and Bostocks chicken. They also collect daily essentials that have been requested from the community and either deliver them for free or hold them at the store for pick up.

Krissy and Luke spend most of the day wiping down everything and are always wearing gloves. Luke is regularly going to town to restock the shelves to keep everyone happy.

They have organised a social distancing community/beach clean up to help the environment so people can get some fresh air and practise social distancing with a purpose. Krissy and Luke are just your typical all-round good sorts, who always leave a smile on your face and are always willing to help.

Warren Acraman

Warren Acraman is a pastor at Hastings Church.

He has been nominated as a Hastings Hero because of his pivotal role in helping to get homeless people off the streets of Hastings and into safe accommodation during the Level 4 restrictions.

In the space of just four days, Warren has helped house 10 homeless people in Hastings. He has a plan to help another 10 people off the streets and into safe accommodation. Warren is also providing them with ongoing pastoral care during this challenging time and is visiting them every day to check on them.

Warren already has a close relationship with this community through his work at the church, which was providing meals for the homeless prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

You can see more details about this week’s Hastings Heroes at

www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings-heroes

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 