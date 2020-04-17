St Vincent Street Closed Following Single-car Crash - Serious Crash, Nelson - Tasman
Friday, 17 April 2020, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious single-car crash on St Vincent Street,
Nelson.
Police were called about 4.20pm.
Initial
indications are the sole occupant of the vehicle is in a
serious condition.
The road is closed, with diversions
in place.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene.
