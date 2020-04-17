Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Doing Recovery Well A ‘once-in-a-generation Opportunity’ For Bay Of Plenty Region

Friday, 17 April 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

A collaborative and unified regional development plan will be critical to ensure a strong and sustainable recovery from COVID-19.

That was the clear message delivered to Bay of Plenty Regional Council today alongside a paper outlining the Council’s immediate COVID-19 response. The paper summarised projects provided to Central Government to drive economic stimulus and jobs, as well as the proposed development of a collaborative regional recovery plan to ensure a sustainable and thriving region.

Regional council Chair, Doug Leeder, says it’s vital that the plan incorporates input from central, regional and local government, iwi Māori partners, economic development agencies, industry and industry bodies and communities right across the Bay of Plenty region. We already have a number of existing competitive advantages and these provide clear opportunities to help fast-track the region’s economic recovery.

“The Bay of Plenty also has access to renewable energy, a robust and varied primary sector and a market-ready domestic tourism offering. We also recognise the growth, strength and resilience of the region’s Māori economy.

“There is the opportunity for the Bay of Plenty region to not only recover well from COVID-19, but to ensure our communities thrive by building transformational change into our recovery model. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle some of the critical challenges facing the region, in full partnership with everyone in our region, as well as central government.

“In particular, we have a crucial opportunity to transition towards a low-carbon economy much quicker than we had anticipated.

“Regional council has had low carbon targets in place for many years as part of our planning for reducing the impact of climate change. Other environmental touchpoints such as biosecurity, biodiversity, water quality, habitat protection and diversity are also a core part of what we do.

“As a region, we now have a unique opportunity to do things in a completely different way to achieve outcomes with benefits across social, cultural, environmental and economic measures.

“The Bay of Plenty is very well placed to make this transition and to model to other parts of New Zealand how things can now be done differently. In doing so, we have a better chance of achieving long-term prosperity and wider wellbeing for residents,” Mr Leeder said.

Councillors at the meeting were also clear that the recovery plan would need to be co-developed alongside Iwi-Māori and will progress further work here to build and strengthen existing partnerships.

It will also need to be built by acting locally and thinking regionally and will be progressed with business and industry, the social sector, community groups, schools and rangatahi, and all levels of government.

“This can only be achieved by working collaboratively across the region, to ensure opportunities are connected and leveraged,” Mr Leeder added.

Regional council’s general manager for Strategy and Science, Namouta Poutasi said some initial work had been done to ensure the region had strong cases to put forward to central government to meet its timeframes for ‘shovel ready’ projects designed to generate jobs in the short-term.

But she reinforced that planning could not replace vision and a collective roadmap for the region would need to build for the long term.

“There has been a flurry of activity in the past two weeks to identify projects for Government. This work has been a priority and has also necessitated some high level thinking and analysis about how the region can quickly and efficiently recover from COVID-19.

“Our role is to continue to support local and district councils with their identified projects and priorities, and to connect the dots across the region, making the most of our joint competitive advantages. It will be important to combine and corral our resources to avoid duplication to maintain momentum into the longer term.

“To keep a ‘finger on the pulse’ we’re putting a significant effort into collating and analysing data to maintain a clear understanding of where our challenges and opportunities may arise.

“It was great to progress this regional plan and get many voices around the table to sketch out a sustainable recovery for Bay of Plenty communities,” Ms Poutasi said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 