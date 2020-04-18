Council Meeting Will Confirm 2020-2021 Annual Plan

Elected Members from Kaipara District Council will make decisions relating to their response to Covid-19 at their upcoming meeting on 29 April.

The agenda will include introducing a support package, as well as a range of options around rates for next year’s Annual Plan.

Louise Miller, Chief Executive, said a key focus had been on ensuring the Council operates as efficiently as possible.

“The services we provide are essential for people to live here. It’s important we invest in making sure they are reliable. At the same time, we have a duty to make sure we are efficient so we’ve been through our operations with a fine tooth comb to make sure everything we’re doing is absolutely necessary,” says Ms Miller.

The pandemic has also highlighted the role the Council plays in caring for the community.

“A key focus has been to make sure we make support available for those who need it.”

The council has developed a range of options to provide support to different sectors of the community that Elected Members will be discussing.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says Elected Members are very aware of their dual role in minimising any impacts on services that our community expects and needs, and in leading economic activity so Kaipara moves forward as quickly as possible.

“We have a very difficult balancing act ahead of us. I expect there will be a range of views about how much Council should achieve in the coming year but I am confident we will decide on a way forward to help the District rise strong,” says Mayor Smith.

Decisions made about the Annual Plan will determine what rates people pay in the 12 months from July 2020.

The Council e-meeting will be broadcast live on the Council’s Facebook page from 9.30am and members of the public are invited to watch. Attendees can watch without having to sign up for Facebook. The meeting will also be recorded so those who are not able to watch it live can see it later.

The meeting agenda will be available on the Council’s website kaipara.govt.nz from 23 April.

