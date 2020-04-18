Police Appeal For Sightings Following Stolen Vehicle
Saturday, 18 April 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking sightings of a New Zealand Defence
Force vehicle after it was stolen in the Manawatü area
early this morning.
The vehicle is a white Toyota
Hiace passenger van with the registration ‘JMF651’, the
van has CADETS written on the side of it.
This van is
believed to be in the Levin area and Police urge anyone who
sees this vehicle to get in contact by calling
105.
