Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harvesting For Rongoā To Improve Health And Wellbeing

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A collective of Rongoā Māori practitioners recently harvested from plants across the Wellington region to produce traditional medicines for whānau, hapū, iwi and the broader community.

Iwi Rongoā practitioner Sharlene Maoate-Davis, says the Collective she is part of provides services on behalf of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira who have a contract with the Ministry of Health for the Capital and Coast District Health Board area.

“Health and wellbeing is at the front of everybody’s minds at the moment while we all deal with this pandemic together. Rongoā is a Māori traditional body of knowledge specific to holistic healing and well living. This knowledge, or mātauranga Māori, works through people taking ownership of their own health and wellbeing and learning from whānau, hapū and iwi who have upheld these practices successively over generations.

“Rongoā was severely affected and saw a noted decline through the implementation of the Tohunga Suppression Act 1907, which was a government response to Māori mortality in previous pandemics. Today, it is about empowering people to take control of their health and wellbeing as part of a Rongoā based lifestyle approach,” Sharlene says.

Sharlene, along with other Rongoā practitioners, recently harvested from plants across the region, including from regional parks known to the Collective.

“It is important people understand where the plants come from, and whether they are endemic or were introduced. People need to explore these things before using Māori medicine because its potency lies in having a connection and understanding this whakapapa (genealogy).

“Greater Wellington Regional Council provides the opportunity, through its regional parks, for people to explore the plants in their own area, sight them and learn more about them – it’s all about relationships.”

One of the plants used as a medicine is kawakawa (macropiper excelsum) which has energetic and medicinal properties and is found in most areas. This can be used as a blood tonic as it can help with digestion, expelling toxins, is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial which is good for healing sore throats and skin related issues.

“Rongoā should only be used after consulting an experienced practitioner to ensure the right tikanga is followed. This includes being shown how to administer it correctly and ensure it doesn’t react with any other medications,” Sharlene says.

The harvesting process is done in a traditional, sustainable way that ensures the health of the plants is maintained. For example not harvesting when it’s raining or from unwell plants.

“We only harvest as much as we need and we must be aware of when plants might be in areas that have been sprayed or affected by pollution. This is all part of being a Kaitiaki Rongoā, a guardian and protector of our traditional practices. Our ancestors observed the lore of our rākau (trees) and how they heal the land and us. That’s our ancestral wisdom, mātauranga Māori, and how our scientific knowledge is retained.


“Addressing this pandemic isn't just about healing the physical, it is also about spiritual, emotional, mental and social issues that may challenge us. Our Tohunga (specialists) always look at what is happening in the broader environment as a direct reflection of what is happening for and to the people.

“Rongoā Māori has much to offer us in the 21st Century. We acknowledge the wisdom and customs our ancestors have left us, and ensure we safely share it with the next generation. These are some of the obligations and responsibilities required to ensure Rongoā is succeeded into the future,” Sharlene says.

Greater Wellington parks Manager Amanda Cox says the regional council is on a journey to strengthen their learning of mātauranga Māori, in particular the harvesting of Rongoā.

“My team applies a significant effort to native tree planting across the parks network. It is enormously rewarding to know that along with supporting our ecosystems, we are also building relationships through meeting the wellbeing needs of our mana whenua partners,” Amanda says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 