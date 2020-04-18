Man Charged In Relation To NZDF Stolen Vehicle
Saturday, 18 April 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of
charges including, two counts of unlawful taking of a motor
vehicle, burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle in
relation to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) vehicle
that was stolen earlier this morning.
He is due to
appear in the Palmerston North District Court on
Monday.
Police do not believe NZDF were deliberately
targeted but rather this was an opportunistic
theft.
