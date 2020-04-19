Christchurch East Gets Drive Through Testing Station

The Christchurch East community will have a drive through testing station following the number of deaths which have come from within the community due to COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Whanau Ora Community Clinic, Nga Maata Waka and He Waka Tapu Trust opened a drive through testing station from Nga Hau E Wha Marae at 250 Pages Road and well over 50 cars arrived for testing of COVID-19.

The testing station has specifically been set up to provide the community with a valuable resource to combat COVID-19. Our organisations want to ensure whanau are well during the lockdown period and also having a wellbeing check and a meal provided to takeaway supports the wraparound model of care both Nga Maata Waka, He Waka Tapu and The Whanau Ora Community Clinic are known for.

Whanau Ora Community Clinic Director George Ngatai says “testing for COVID-19 is important for the people of Christchurch especially Christchurch East and this testing station is not far from Rosewood Rest Home where residents who lived there died over the past week from symptoms of COVID-19.

Norm Dewes CEO of Nga Maata Waka and Jackie Burrows CEO of He Waka Tapu state that this is a great opportunity to have a testing station on the Eastside, supporting our whanau. “Not only are we dealing with medical support and testing but we also have the opportunity to deliver welfare support as well”.

Dr Vanshdeep Tangri Clinical Director of Whanau Ora Community said that communities like Aranui and surrounding areas require more support during this lock down period. Even if we go from level 4 to level 3 the testing station will allow them to drive through and be tested by our doctors and nurses.

Anyone who feels they have COVID-19 symptoms, please visit the testing station at 250 Pages Road in Wainoni and meet with our medical team on site. This is a drive through type service which means no one needs to get out of the car for testing unless needed. Its all done in the comfort of your vehicle and takes around 15-20 minutes.

The Christchurch East based testing station will be operating 7 days a week between 10am – 3pm from Nga Hau E Wha Marae at 250 Pages Road Wainoni. Or individuals are able to call the free calling number 0800 367 942.

© Scoop Media

