Man Dies At Rural Address In Ngatira
Monday, 20 April 2020, 6:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died after being electrocuted by power lines
this afternoon in Ngatira.
Emergency services were
alerted to the incident at 4:55 this afternoon.
Sadly
the man died at the scene.
Another person was flown to
hospital by chopper and remains in a serious
condition.
Worksafe was notified and the man's death
has been referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more