No New Cases – More Than Half Now Recovered

More than half of the 41 people with COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay have since recovered.

The region’s total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said 24 people had since recovered from the virus.

Today marked the seventh day in a row the Ministry of Health had reported no new cases in Hawke’s Bay.

Dr Jones reminded people to call their GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 if feeling unwell, even with very mild symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Anyone assessed by Healthline or their GP as needing to be tested for COVID-19 would be referred to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC).

