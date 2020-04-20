No New Cases For Second Consecutive Day

The Ministry of Health has announced no new COVID-19 cases in the Southern district today. The region’s total remains 216 with 170 now recovered.

No new cases were also reported yesterday, and this is the first time since 16 March that no new cases have been notified in the Southern district for two consecutive days.

Southern DHB Medical Officer of Health says the slowing of new cases in the district is welcome news, and the result of a team effort from across the district.

“By staying in your bubbles, you have helped ensure that the infection has not been able to travel through our communities. This has made a huge difference, and is greatly appreciated.”

Please note confirmed and probable cases are combined, to match Ministry case reporting. For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website:

https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhbCOVID19/cases-updates

