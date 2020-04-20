Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preparing For Life At Alert Level 3

Monday, 20 April 2020, 6:16 pm
Thames Coromandel District Council

As we safely work towards Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28 April, we now have a clearer idea in terms of what life will be like and time to prepare. The principle of Alert Level 3 is still to restrict contact with others as much as possible and a range of measures can be applied, locally or nationally.

  • People still need to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement – including to go to work, school if they have to or for local recreation.
  • Physical distancing of two metres outside home (including on public transport), or one metre in controlled environments like schools and workplaces.
  • Schools (years 1 to 10) and early childhood education centres can safely open, but will have limited capacity. Children should learn at home if possible.
  • People must work from home unless that is not possible. Businesses can open premises, but cannot physically interact with customers.
  • Public venues are closed, eg libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds, markets.

Click here for more information.

"Level 3 is a small step forward, not a sprint back to our normal lives. Everyone must continue to follow good hygiene and stay home in their bubble, other than for essential personal movement,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Protecting the health of each other is our primary focus, but we also need to position the economy for recovery."

"Our building, planning and regulatory teams are preparing to assist businesses that will be able to get back to work such as construction, trades and fast food outlets,” says Mayor Sandra. "It is still essential travel only under Alert Level 3, so coming to the bach and freedom camping is not allowed. We are still not out of the woods yet."

It is vital that everyone knows we are still under Alert Level 4, and all Alert Level 4 restrictions remain in place untill Tuesday 28 April.

Can your business operate under Alert Level 3?

While businesses have more freedom to open, you will have to be able to prove you can do so safely. This means complying with Alert Level 3 rules, maintaining public health requirements and still fulfilling their usual health and safety obligations.

At Alert Level 3, workplaces can be reopened if the work cannot be done from home and the workplace can operate consistently with public health guidance and in a contactless manner. For example, retail needs to be by contactless purchase and delivery, including drive-through and click and collect.

Click here to read the most current Level 3 obligations for your business.

There is also support from central Government, in particular for small to medium businesses (SMEs) to get through these uncertain times. The new measures provide relief for businesses announced recently include:

  • Greater flexibility for taxpayers in respect of statutory tax deadlines.
  • Changes to the tax loss continuity rules;
  • A tax loss carry-back scheme.
  • Measures to support commercial tenants and landlords.
  • Further business consultancy support.

Click here for more information on these measures.

Webinar kickstarts for businesses

In terms of further resources to support you, there are a number of webinars you can attend online.

Te Waka and KPMG have a series of webinars continuing this week, on a range of helpful topics to help your business, such as ‘cashflow in a crisis’.

  • For more information click here.

Te Waka and Everest are also hosting a series of webinars offering human resources and workplace advice. Points it will make:

  • It is important to understand what you can and can’t do as an employer and how to make best use of the Government assistance that is available.
  • Practical advice on how to prepare your organisation for change and how to navigate the associated employment related challenges.
  • Level 3 obligations as an employer
  • For more information click here.

Renee Johansen is an eCommerce specialist to tell you that now is the time you need to take your business online.

  • Renee will give you quick, clear, practical steps to get your online presence sorted.
  • The webinar will run through the business decisions that you need to make, the actions you can take and the longer term considerations to keep in mind too.
  • For more information click here.

Update on our Council services

Special Council meeting – We have a special online Council meeting being held online tomorrow, Tuesday 21 April, from 9am. We will decide on a COVID-19 response package to respond to the immediate and ongoing social and economic needs in our community.

Due to COVID-19 this meeting will be held by audio link. A recording or a written record of the meeting will be published on our website following the meeting. You can read the agenda now at tcdc.govt.nz.

Kerbside - Changes still remain in place during Level 3. Fortnightly collections and all rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin before 7:30am on collection day. We are accepting blue council bags, bagged recycling, and mixed glass. Click here for more information.

Kerbside collections for tomorrow, Tuesday 21 April:

  • Mercury Bay North
  • Thames Coast and Manaia

Drop off points - Our drop-off points (pictured right) are for your day-to-day household rubbish in blue Council rubbish bags and bagged recycling only. It is not for general or commercial rubbish. Please try to minimise your rubbish at home and now isn’t the time to be cleaning out the cupboards and the garage. If this service continues to be abused its viability and continuation will be reviewed.

Water restrictions - While we have had a little rain over the last few weeks, there has not been enough to make a significant difference to river levels in most areas of the district. These rivers are still under pressure until a sustained period of consistent rain. Hahei, Coromandel Town and Whitianga are still on Alternate Days restrictions for water use outside the home. The remaining townships within the district are still at a Conserve Water level of restrictions. A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent total watering ban in place.

Annual Plan hearings- We have received 233 submissions to our proposed 2020-2021 Annual Plan. At this stage, 54 submitters have said they wish to present their submission in person. The hearings are scheduled for 4 and 5 May 2020 and it is likely some time will be needed on 6 May also. It is anticipated, based on the current guidance for Level 3 and 4, that hearings will be held via a video or audio link, which will be made available to the public.

Council services - For updates on all other Council services such as playgrounds, parks and reserves, boat ramps, freedom camping, roading, public toilets, consents, applications, rates and more see tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) - Thieves take from our most vulnerable

The Thames Valley Emergency Operations Centre has assisted with 950 food parcels across Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako and Hauraki Districts since being established and the demand is steady each day.

Unfortunately, the food chiller that was storing stock for the food parcels has been broken into over the weekend with approximately $1000 worth of supplies were stolen.

"It's especially disappointing when we're trying of help our communities at this difficult time,” says our Thames Valley Emergency Operations Centre Controller Garry Towler. “The supplies that were taken would have helped quite a number of families and individuals."

A new covered and lockable site has been arranged to store the chiller from now on and the incident has been reported to the police.

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available for our communities between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services.

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

  • Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available during lockdown and some ways to stay connected.
  • Check our website's COVID-19 page for local information, daily updates and advice on how people can stay connected.
  • Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.
  • Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers that are still running as we are advertising Council information in some of those including the Waikato Times. The Mercury Bay Informer is still printing and will be in letterboxes and distribution points. All other local papers are all online for now. Tear out the Kerbside changes and stick it on your fridge.
  • Call us: 07 868 0200
  • Email: customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz
  • Website: tcdc.govt.nz
  • Follow our Facebook page
  • Sign up for Email newsletters
  • Make Online payments

