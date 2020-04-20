Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Covid-19 - Wellingrton Mayor's Update Including Council Response To Return To Alert Level 3

Monday, 20 April 2020, 8:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Kia ora Wellington.

Fantastic news this afternoon everyone. In fact, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Every one of you should be immensely proud of your efforts in bringing it about.

Our region has done particularly well, with no new Covid cases in the last four days.

As you would have heard, at midnight on Monday 27 April, our country will move out of full lockdown and into Alert Level 3, where we will remain for at least two weeks. This is great news.


It means we are a step closer to easing lockdown restrictions and it signals that we are beating the Covid-19 virus - with the terrible health and economic impact it brings. That is already a huge achievement.


But it absolutely doesn’t mean we can relax – as the Prime Minister said we do not want to lose the hard won gains. In fact, for most of us, very little will change under Alert Level 3.


However from tomorrow week we will start to see more businesses being able operate and there will be some ability to click and collect. Bubbles will be able to slightly expand in some circumstances.


Importantly, construction will be able to resume under Level 3 protocols. We’ll be able to get on with more water projects too.


If you can work from home continue to do so. Children who can learn from home will continue to do so.


For the Council, Alert Level 3 will look a lot like Level 4. Most of our staff will continue to work from home, and most of our services must remain closed. This includes libraries, pools, recreation centres, community centres, playgrounds, and the landfill.


One area that we are looking to reopen, though with conditions, is Makara Peak Mountain Bike Park. We will provide more details on those conditions later in the week.


Our customer service team will continue to provide service and support over the phone, on social media, or via email.


Council meetings will continue via Zoom – and a reminder we have one this Thursday, so please join us online for that. The agenda is online.


As the Prime Minister said today, when Alert Level 3 arrives we will have more economic freedoms – in terms of some construction and manufacturing re-starting, and contactless retail – but not more social freedoms. We all need to keep to our bubbles, keep good hygiene, keep travel to a minimum, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.


Wellington, you’ve done a brilliant job over the past month, let’s keep that up over the next three weeks. Hopefully at the end of that period, we’ll be able to move to an even lower Alert Level. That will be something to celebrate.


Kia kaha everyone.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 