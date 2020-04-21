Hamilton Salvation Army Adds Fresh Fruit And Vege To Food Parcels

The Salvation Army is supplying Hamilton families with extra fruit and vegetables, thanks to the generous donation of produce from the Fruit and Vegetables in Schools (FIS) initiative.

With schools closed, more than 120,000 New Zealand children are missing their daily fresh fruit and vegetables they receive as part of the Ministry of Health’s FIS initiative, which is managed by United Fresh New Zealand Incorporated with the support of the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust.

The Salvation Army Hamilton Community Development Manager Aimee Smith says the fresh produce is a welcome boost to those in need during lockdown.

“We are delivering around 100 weekly fresh produce boxes and people are really enjoying the quality fruit and vege, which adds variety to the staples we supply in our usual food parcels.”

“We are seeing people in really stressful situations, and it’s so good to be able to ease the stress a little by helping them put some healthy kai on the table for their whānau.”

The Hamilton Salvation Army is supplying 100 fresh produce boxes each week through the scheme.

“It has never been more important for families to eat healthy meals full of fresh produce, to help support immunity and general well-being,” David Smith, Chair of the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust, says.

