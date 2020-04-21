No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region remains at 41 with 26 of those people now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said community testing of anyone feeling unwell, even with very mild symptoms, remained a top priority.

“Testing is also particularly important for essential service workers given they have spent more time out of their ‘bubble’ during the Level 4 lockdown period than others.

“Any essential worker feeling unwell should stay home and call their GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for testing.

“They should also be reassured of income support if needing to stay home because of COVID as essential worker leave support is available through Work and Income New Zealand for these situations,” he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

