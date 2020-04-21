Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change In Fire Season For Much Of The Waikato

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Fire Emergency New Zealand

The fire seasons for much of the Waikato has changed from prohibited to either open or restricted.

An open fire season means fires can be lit without authorisation, while a restricted season means fires can be lit if a permit is obtained.

Areas now in an open season are:

Hauraki District

Waikato District

Waipa District

Waitomo District

Otorohanga District

Matamata-Piako District

South Waikato District

Thames-Coromandel is now in restricted fire season. People will need to apply for a fire permit to light fires. For more information: www.checkitsalright.nz

Principal Rural Fire Officer Paul Shaw says while there’s a change in season, Fire and Emergency would prefer that people didn’t light fires at this time, for example rubbish and garden waste fires.

"Even if the fire is under control, the smoke often results in 111 calls which mean our firefighters need to deal with an avoidable call and risk exposure to COVID-19,’ he says.

‘We are asking for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary times in our country and asking that you do not light any outdoor fires unless they are essential.’

