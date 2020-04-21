Body Located, Clutha River, Otanomomo
Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At approximately 2.30pm today a body was discovered in
the Clutha River, Otanomomo, by a member of the
public.
Police are investigating the circumstances of
the incident.
A scene examination is underway and
formal identification is yet to take place.
Further
information will be released when
available.
